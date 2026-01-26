PM Salam reviews situation in Tripoli following residential building collapse

Prime Minister Nawaf Salam headed to Tripoli on Monday to inspect the site of the collapsed building and check on the injured.



Salam visited the New Mazloum Hospital in Tripoli to review the condition of Omar al-Mir, who survived the collapse of a residential building in the Qoubbeh area. He was briefed by doctors and nurses on the survivor’s health.



The prime minister also held meetings with officials ahead of a session scheduled later on Monday at the Grand Serail, which will focus on buildings at risk of collapse and ways to address the issue.