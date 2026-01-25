Detainees issue sparks tension between Hezbollah, families and Lebanese authorities

Report by Wissam Nasrallah, English adaptation by Mariella Succar



A woman carrying a photograph of her detained son entered the shrine of late Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah in Beirut’s southern suburbs.



Around her were dozens of others whose family members—brothers, fathers, sons or husbands—are held by Israel.



For many, the sense of personal loss was intertwined with reverence for Nasrallah, whom they have long viewed as a protector not just of his party, but of their own sacrifices.



Alongside these emotions, Hezbollah used the gathering to voice its criticism of the Lebanese government, calling on officials to fully implement the ministerial statement and the president’s oath of office, particularly regarding ending Israeli occupation, reconstruction, and the release of detainees.



Sources at Baabda Palace told LBCI that the government dispute is misplaced.



President Joseph Aoun has repeatedly raised the detainees issue in his meetings, including with the head of the International Committee of the Red Cross during his recent New York visit.



They said Israel has consistently refused to allow the organization access to information on the prisoners’ conditions.



Government officials also emphasized to LBCI that the detainees issue remains a top priority.



Prime Minister Nawaf Salam continues to press the matter in meetings with Arab and international leaders and U.N. bodies, seeking pressure on Israel to release all detainees and provide details on their whereabouts, health, and access to legal counsel.



Despite Hezbollah’s ongoing criticism and the obstacles posed by Israel’s refusal to cooperate, 20 Lebanese detainees remain in Israeli prisons, with their fate and conditions still unknown.