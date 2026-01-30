Lebanese President reviews southern security, Washington visit with army chief

Lebanon News
30-01-2026 | 05:12
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Lebanese President reviews southern security, Washington visit with army chief
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Lebanese President reviews southern security, Washington visit with army chief

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun met with Army Commander General Rodolph Haykal to review the security situation in South Lebanon amid repeated Israeli attacks, the presidency said.

The discussions focused on developments along the southern border and the impact of ongoing Israeli strikes on stability in the area.

Aoun and Haykal also reviewed preparations for the army commander's upcoming visit to Washington, including meetings scheduled with senior U.S. officials, according to the statement.

Lebanon News

Lebanese

President

Washington

Visit

Army

Chief

LBCI Next
Israel strikes vehicle in South Lebanon's Seddiqine
A slight rise in fuel prices recorded in Lebanon
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-08

US Ambassador Michel Issa: Lebanese Army Chief's Washington visit expected to proceed

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-13

UNIFIL chief tells LBCI cooperation with Lebanese army key to southern stability

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-11-03

President Aoun reviews southern developments with UN envoy, meets minister Kamal Shehadeh on tech progress

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-23

Lebanese army delegation to visit Washington ahead of commander talks

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
11:42

Lebanese diaspora groups call for full voting rights for non-resident citizens

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:56

Lebanon’s Ministry of Health extends 100% coverage to displaced border village residents

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:20

President Aoun receives Head of UN Truce Observers in the Middle East: Maintaining UN observers in Lebanon is essential

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:36

Lebanon Cabinet approves transfer of convicted Syrians to Syria

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-26

UNIFIL: More than 400 weapons caches and infrastructure found have been handed over to Lebanese Army

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-10

Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-25

Israeli strike targets car near gas company between Maaroub and Barich

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-29

Berri halts live broadcast amid parliament salary dispute

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-10

Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Scenarios emerge: Israel warns of regional war with Iran as US prepares for possible escalation

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:51

Parliament approves 2026 state budget after divisive vote

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

‘We are here’: France signals continued engagement in Lebanon as arms talks, UNIFIL future loom

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Lebanon's 2026 budget: Survival spending without a recovery plan

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:11

Inside Parliament: A budget debate hijacked by political score-settling

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:31

US Embassy, CENTCOM say military coordination mechanism remains active

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:36

Lebanon Cabinet approves transfer of convicted Syrians to Syria

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:44

Israel strikes vehicle in South Lebanon's Seddiqine

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More