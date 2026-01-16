Lebanon's Public Works and Transport Minister Fayez Rasamny met with a high-level World Bank delegation to review ongoing World Bank–funded projects in the country and explore ways to strengthen cooperation, particularly in infrastructure and vital public facilities.



The talks focused on enhancing coordination between the ministry and the international financial institution as Lebanon seeks to address pressing infrastructure needs amid a prolonged economic crisis.



Discussions also centered on the Lebanon Emergency Assistance Project (LEAP), a $250 million reconstruction loan approved by the World Bank following its legal ratification. The two sides agreed on mechanisms to activate the loan and develop a practical implementation plan in coordination with the ministry and local municipalities.



The funding is intended to support Lebanon's recovery and reconstruction efforts and to rebuild infrastructure damaged during the Israeli aggression in 2024, to restore essential services to residents.



The visit came as part of an assessment mission to identify the ministry’s needs and priorities for the coming phase, in a bid to bolster sustainable development efforts and support key infrastructure projects across the country.



Rasamny underscored the importance of cooperation with the World Bank on projects that directly affect citizens’ daily lives, stressing that the ministry remains committed to working with international partners to achieve balanced development across all regions of Lebanon.