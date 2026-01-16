Finance Minister Yassine Jaber said Lebanon is seeking to cover the budget deficit through long-term loans, highlighting ongoing projects in sectors including water and agriculture, following a meeting with a World Bank delegation.



Speaking after the talks, Jaber said a grant provided by the World Bank will help the Ministry of Energy and Electricité du Liban (EDL) move forward with an implementation plan tied to a $250 million loan. He noted that part of the financing will support a power generation project through a solar energy plant.



Energy Minister Joe Saddi said confidence is gradually returning to Lebanon’s electricity sector, thanking the World Bank for its continued support.