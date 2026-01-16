News
Finance, energy ministers say World Bank backing boosts Lebanon's power sector reforms
Lebanon News
16-01-2026 | 06:03
Finance, energy ministers say World Bank backing boosts Lebanon's power sector reforms
Finance Minister Yassine Jaber said Lebanon is seeking to cover the budget deficit through long-term loans, highlighting ongoing projects in sectors including water and agriculture, following a meeting with a World Bank delegation.
Speaking after the talks, Jaber said a grant provided by the World Bank will help the Ministry of Energy and Electricité du Liban (EDL) move forward with an implementation plan tied to a $250 million loan. He noted that part of the financing will support a power generation project through a solar energy plant.
Energy Minister Joe Saddi said confidence is gradually returning to Lebanon’s electricity sector, thanking the World Bank for its continued support.
Lebanon News
Lebanon Economy
Finance
Yassine Jaber
Lebanon
Budget
World Bank
Energy
Joe Saddi
