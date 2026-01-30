US Embassy, CENTCOM say military coordination mechanism remains active

The U.S. Embassy in Beirut and U.S. Central Command said the military coordination mechanism established under the ceasefire agreement announced on November 27, 2024, remains fully operational.



In a statement, they confirmed that the framework continues to function with the same objectives, participants, and leadership as originally agreed.



The statement said the next meeting of the mechanism is scheduled for February 25, 2026, in Naqoura, with further meetings set for March 25, April 22, and May 20.



According to the statement, the meetings will continue to serve as a key forum for military coordination among the participating parties.