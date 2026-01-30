News
President Aoun receives Head of UN Truce Observers in the Middle East: Maintaining UN observers in Lebanon is essential
Lebanon News
30-01-2026 | 10:20
High views
Share
Share
0
min
President Aoun receives Head of UN Truce Observers in the Middle East: Maintaining UN observers in Lebanon is essential
President Joseph Aoun received the Head of the United Nations Truce Supervision Organization (UNTSO) in the Middle East, Major General Patrick Gauchat, along with the organization’s political adviser Maria Kantamigu and Beirut office official Colonel Henri Ruotsalainen, during a farewell visit marking the end of Major General Gauchat’s mission in Lebanon and his transfer to another post.
During the meeting, the work of U.N. truce observers in the countries where they are deployed, including Lebanon, was reviewed.
President Aoun thanked Major General Gauchat for the efforts he made during his tenure with his team and wished him success in his new responsibilities.
He also stressed the importance of maintaining the presence of truce observers in Lebanon, given the significant role they play, noting that Lebanon has repeatedly affirmed its commitment to the agreement in all its provisions.
