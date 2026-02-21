Beatification announced for Lebanese priest Father Bechara Abou Mrad

Lebanon News
21-02-2026 | 08:26
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Beatification announced for Lebanese priest Father Bechara Abou Mrad
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Beatification announced for Lebanese priest Father Bechara Abou Mrad

The Lebanese Salvatorian Order has announced to the public the beatification of Lebanese priest Father Bechara Abou Mrad, marking a significant milestone for the Catholic Church in Lebanon.

In a statement, the order said the decision formally recognizes Father Abou Mrad's virtuous life and spiritual legacy, paving the way for his elevation to the ranks of the blessed. The beatification highlights his religious devotion, pastoral service, and commitment to the Church's mission.

Lebanon News

Beatification

Lebanese

Priest

Father

Bechara Abou Mrad

LBCI Next
Bekaa under fire: Israeli airstrikes broaden across Lebanon
Hezbollah commander reportedly targeted in Bekaa strikes
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-30

Lebanese diaspora groups call for full voting rights for non-resident citizens

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-08

Lebanese Cabinet reviews army plan to consolidate arms, calls for specific framework for north of Litani

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-02-13

Saad Hariri to mark father's assassination anniversary: Supporters await signal on political return

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-09

Three killed, including child and father, in Yanouh strike

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Avoiding VAT in daily life: What can and cannot be exempted

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Bekaa under fire: Israeli airstrikes broaden across Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:17

Hezbollah commander reportedly targeted in Bekaa strikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:54

Lebanon says six killed by Israeli strikes in east

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-02-20

Trump’s Board of Peace raises $17 billion for Gaza reconstruction: The details

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-28

Return to Lebanon’s south stalled as destruction blocks families’ path home

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-11-19

Israeli drone strike in Al Tiri injures schoolchildren, driver: NNA

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-02-09

Arab states criticize Israel as it expands powers in occupied West Bank

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-16

German President Steinmeier meets Lebanon's President Aoun at Baabda Palace—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-14

Future Movement supporters mark Rafic Hariri anniversary, call for Saad Hariri's return to politics

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-01

Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir-Wadi Aaba in South Lebanon—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-29

Berri halts live broadcast amid parliament salary dispute

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-10

Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More