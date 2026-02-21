News
Beatification announced for Lebanese priest Father Bechara Abou Mrad
Lebanon News
21-02-2026
Beatification announced for Lebanese priest Father Bechara Abou Mrad
The Lebanese Salvatorian Order has announced to the public the beatification of Lebanese priest Father Bechara Abou Mrad, marking a significant milestone for the Catholic Church in Lebanon.
In a statement, the order said the decision formally recognizes Father Abou Mrad's virtuous life and spiritual legacy, paving the way for his elevation to the ranks of the blessed. The beatification highlights his religious devotion, pastoral service, and commitment to the Church's mission.
