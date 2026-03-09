Israeli army says brigade forces launch raids against Hezbollah targets in South Lebanon

The Israeli army said forces from a brigade combat team have begun a focused raid operation targeting members and infrastructure of Hezbollah in South Lebanon.



In a post on X, the army spokesperson, Avichay Adraee, said the operation was launched overnight under the command of the 36th Division.



According to the statement, the forces are working to locate and eliminate what the army described as Hezbollah militants and to destroy the group's infrastructure. Before the ground forces entered the area, heavy firepower was used, and multiple targets were struck by air and ground forces.



The Israeli army said the operation is part of efforts to reinforce what it called a "forward defense plan" aimed at providing an additional layer of security for residents in northern Israel.



It added that Israeli forces will continue operating against Hezbollah, which it accused of joining the war with the backing of Iran, and said it would not allow harm to come to Israeli citizens.