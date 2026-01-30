News
Lebanon's Ministry of Health extends 100% coverage to displaced border village residents
Lebanon News
30-01-2026 | 10:56
2
min
Lebanon’s Ministry of Health extends 100% coverage to displaced border village residents
Lebanon’s Health Minister Rakan Nassereddine and Social Affairs Minister Haneen Sayed held a joint press conference at the Ministry of Health to discuss health coverage for displaced residents from frontline villages in government hospitals, fully funded by the Ministry of Health.
Nassereddine said the ministry and government are committed to assisting displaced residents. “Health coverage for regular Ministry patients in government hospitals is usually 80%, but for those displaced from border villages, coverage will be 100% for hospitalization and procedures specified by the ministry, to ease the financial burden on these residents,” he explained.
He added that the Ministry of Social Affairs will provide lists of eligible displaced residents—those whose homes were destroyed or livelihoods affected.
Hospitals will receive these lists, and residents will receive forms through municipalities, which they can present at hospitals to receive full coverage automatically.
Nassereddine stressed that this measure has no set time limit and will continue until residents can return safely to their villages.
The minister noted that coverage falls within the ministry’s existing budget. It includes hospitalization and over 300 medical procedures, although certain procedures not covered by the ministry will only include differences handled by insurance or guarantees.
