Lebanon declares Aug. 4 national mourning day marking Beirut Port blast anniversary

Lebanon will observe a day of national mourning on Aug. 4, 2026, to mark the anniversary of the Beirut Port explosion, according to a memorandum issued by Prime Minister Nawaf Salam.



The memorandum declared the day a national mourning occasion in solidarity with the families of those killed and injured in the blast and their loved ones.



The decision includes lowering flags at public administrations and institutions, closing government offices, and adjusting regular programming on radio and television stations to reflect the significance of the occasion and the scale of the national tragedy caused by the explosion.