After Israeli pullback, who will monitor south Lebanon? The key question facing talks

News Bulletin Reports
27-07-2026 | 13:10
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
After Israeli pullback, who will monitor south Lebanon? The key question facing talks
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
After Israeli pullback, who will monitor south Lebanon? The key question facing talks

Report by Bassam Abou Zeid, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian

Israel has withdrawn from the town of Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, and the Lebanese army has deployed there, as well as in Froun and Srifa.

However, the mechanism for verifying the Israeli withdrawal on one hand and the disarmament of Hezbollah and the dismantling of its military infrastructure on the other has not yet been finalized.

U.S. efforts to establish the mechanism are ongoing.

According to the information, U.S. officials informed Lebanese and Israeli authorities that Washington is not considering deploying American troops to southern Lebanon to monitor the implementation of the pilot zones because of the security risks, including the possibility that U.S. forces could become targets of what American officials describe as terrorist attacks.

What is the alternative?

Two teams of U.S. military officers are involved: one in Beirut coordinating with the Lebanese army command and another in Tel Aviv coordinating with the Israeli military.

The two teams are coordinating with General Joseph Clearfield of the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) to agree on a neutral third party to oversee the monitoring process. However, no agreement has yet been reached.

The issue is expected to be one of the main topics during the next round of negotiations, scheduled for Aug. 4.

According to the available information, Lebanon prefers that the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) assume the monitoring role if an international decision is made to maintain the peacekeeping force in Lebanon in one form or another. However, the same information indicates that Israel continues to oppose UNIFIL remaining in southern Lebanon or assuming any monitoring responsibilities there.

The information also indicates that the situation in southern Lebanon, particularly the monitoring mechanism and the identity of the body that will oversee it, will be discussed by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and U.S. President Donald Trump during their meeting in Washington on Tuesday.

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Israel

Lebanon

Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh

Lebanese Army

Benjamin Netanyahu

United States

Donald Trump

UNIFIL

LBCI Next
Lebanese-German identified as suspect in Germany ramming attack: What happened?
Netanyahu faces US pressure over Lebanon withdrawal ahead of Trump summit
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-05-03

US-Lebanon military cooperation seen as key in next phase amid Israel talks — the details

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-06-18

Israel adjusts deployment in South Lebanon ahead of US-backed talks with Lebanon: The details

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-05-11

Civilian deaths in South Lebanon reshape diplomatic push ahead of Washington talks: The details

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-07-25

Elias Hoayek: The patriarch who built a global Maronite network from Lebanon to the diaspora

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:52

Lebanese-German identified as suspect in Germany ramming attack: What happened?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Netanyahu faces US pressure over Lebanon withdrawal ahead of Trump summit

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-07-26

Israel warns of escalation on Lebanon front as focus expands to Iran and Syria

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-07-25

Will the US defend Lebanon? Inside the push for a new security agreement

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-06-24

Israeli optimism fades as Washington talks with Lebanon face new hurdles

LBCI
World News
2026-03-15

Italy-US airbase in Kuwait hit by drone, no injuries: Rome

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-05-22

Lebanon Cabinet appoints new directors general across key ministries

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-03

Israel defense minister says told troops to seize new positions in Lebanon

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-07-24

Residents begin returning to Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, southern Lebanon: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-07-20

Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Rubio on Lebanon-Israel framework agreement: 'beginning of the beginning,' more work needed

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Lebanon, Israel sign trilateral framework agreement after Washington talks attended by Rubio: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-20

Israeli strikes renew on Choukine, Maifadoun, and Nabatieh al-Fawqa in southern Lebanon: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-19

Massive Israeli strikes hit South Lebanon under ceasefire conditions

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-16

Trump criticizes Israel’s Lebanon campaign, says war has gone on ‘too long’ and floats Syria role in conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-06

Rene Mouawad Airport in Qlayaat opening ceremony held in presence of Lebanese officials—Video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:00

Aoun urges international action over Israeli operations in South Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Netanyahu faces US pressure over Lebanon withdrawal ahead of Trump summit

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

After Israeli pullback, who will monitor south Lebanon? The key question facing talks

LBCI
Middle East News
08:40

Saudi forces intercept drones coming from Iraq: Defence ministry

LBCI
World News
11:37

Trump says he is ready for military action if Iran talks fail, Axios reports

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
09:56

Beirut hotels see 40% occupancy as Lebanon’s tourism sector picks up

LBCI
Middle East News
08:51

Saudi calls on Iraq to prevent attacks from its territory: State media

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:29

UAE humanitarian aid shipments arrive in Lebanon

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More