Aoun urges international action over Israeli operations in South Lebanon

Lebanon News
27-07-2026 | 07:00
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Aoun urges international action over Israeli operations in South Lebanon
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Aoun urges international action over Israeli operations in South Lebanon

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun called for international action to halt Israeli military operations in South Lebanon, saying the continued destruction of homes and villages constitutes a direct violation of human rights and international law.

Speaking during a meeting with U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk, Aoun said Israel's ongoing demolition of homes and bulldozing of villages in South Lebanon amounted to "a direct violation of human rights" and a clear breach of international laws and norms.

Aoun also accused Israel of targeting religious and cultural heritage sites, saying the attacks reflected "premeditated intentions against both people and property," particularly because such locations are neither military sites nor host armed groups.

The Lebanese president reiterated that Lebanon remains committed to implementing the framework agreement but warned that continued Israeli actions could undermine its effectiveness. He stressed that Lebanon would not accept the continued violation of the agreement's provisions.

For his part, Türk said the Office of the U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights is closely monitoring developments in Lebanon, particularly ongoing Israeli attacks since March 2, and is preparing a comprehensive report documenting alleged human rights violations.

Lebanon News

Joseph Aoun

Israel

Operations

South Lebanon

UAE humanitarian aid shipments arrive in Lebanon
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