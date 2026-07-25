UK maritime agency reports incident with 'tanker and military forces' in Gulf of Oman

Middle East News
25-07-2026 | 05:32
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UK maritime agency reports incident with &#39;tanker and military forces&#39; in Gulf of Oman
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UK maritime agency reports incident with 'tanker and military forces' in Gulf of Oman

An incident involving a tanker and unspecified military forces was reported on Saturday near the Strait of Hormuz waterway, according to the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations monitor.

"UKMTO has received a report of an incident involving a tanker and military forces in the Gulf of Oman," the agency said in a statement, as the United States and Iran battle over the Gulf chokepoint, which is crucial for international oil and gas shipping.

AFP

Middle East News

Tanker

Strait of Hormuz

United Kingdom

UKMTO

United States

Iran

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