News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
31
o
Bekaa
29
o
Keserwan
28
o
Metn
28
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
North
30
o
South
29
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Julia
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
31
o
Bekaa
29
o
Keserwan
28
o
Metn
28
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
North
30
o
South
29
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Beirut hotels see 40% occupancy as Lebanon’s tourism sector picks up
Lebanon Economy
27-07-2026 | 09:56
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Beirut hotels see 40% occupancy as Lebanon’s tourism sector picks up
Tourism sector chief Pierre Achkar said Lebanon’s tourism activity showed some improvement in July, particularly with the arrival of expatriates from abroad.
In a statement issued Monday, Achkar said hotel occupancy in Beirut stands at around 40%, while rates vary in mountain areas, rising to about 60% during weekends and falling to around 30% on regular days.
Achkar noted that expatriates have arrived in Lebanon from various parts of the world, although arrivals from more distant regions remain lower. He said good occupancy rates have been recorded across tourist areas, both mountainous and coastal, adding that “every area available to welcome visitors is attracting arrivals.”
He attributed the positive atmosphere in the country, particularly following President Joseph Aoun’s recent visit to the White House and the contacts that followed, to reassuring citizens and boosting optimism.
Achkar expected tourism activity to improve further in August, considered the peak of the tourism season. However, he stressed that this improvement remains tied not only to Lebanon’s domestic situation but also to regional developments, saying: “The entire region is going through a delicate phase, and we are living day by day.”
“Today, a positive atmosphere prevails in Lebanon. Areas are gradually being liberated, displaced people are returning to their regions, and all of this is increasing optimism among people and encouraging them to go out and spend,” Achkar added.
Lebanon News
Lebanon Economy
Tourism
Pierre Achkar
Lebanon
Expatriates
Beirut
Summer
Fuel prices rise in Lebanon
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-07-10
Netanyahu intensifies Lebanon rhetoric as Israel steps up pressure on Beirut
News Bulletin Reports
2026-07-10
Netanyahu intensifies Lebanon rhetoric as Israel steps up pressure on Beirut
0
World News
2026-07-15
MSF urges Ebola response scale-up as Congo outbreak nears 2,000 cases
World News
2026-07-15
MSF urges Ebola response scale-up as Congo outbreak nears 2,000 cases
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-03
Negotiators wrap up discussions as ceasefire declaration expected in joint statement
Lebanon News
2026-06-03
Negotiators wrap up discussions as ceasefire declaration expected in joint statement
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-06
Samy Gemayel: “Lebanon’s decision is made in Beirut, not Tehran”
Lebanon News
2026-06-06
Samy Gemayel: “Lebanon’s decision is made in Beirut, not Tehran”
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
2026-07-24
Fuel prices rise in Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
2026-07-24
Fuel prices rise in Lebanon
0
Lebanon Economy
2026-07-17
Fuel prices rise in Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
2026-07-17
Fuel prices rise in Lebanon
0
Lebanon Economy
2026-07-16
Lebanon, Syria to reset trade ties, economy minister tells Reuters
Lebanon Economy
2026-07-16
Lebanon, Syria to reset trade ties, economy minister tells Reuters
0
Lebanon Economy
2026-07-14
Lebanon's fuel prices on the rise
Lebanon Economy
2026-07-14
Lebanon's fuel prices on the rise
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2026-05-06
Rubio says US has achieved objectives of Iran operation
World News
2026-05-06
Rubio says US has achieved objectives of Iran operation
0
Lebanon News
2026-04-08
President Aoun condemns Israeli attacks, urges international action
Lebanon News
2026-04-08
President Aoun condemns Israeli attacks, urges international action
0
Lebanon News
2026-05-18
Aoun outlines Lebanon’s negotiation framework, says priority is ceasefire and Israeli withdrawal
Lebanon News
2026-05-18
Aoun outlines Lebanon’s negotiation framework, says priority is ceasefire and Israeli withdrawal
0
Variety and Tech
2026-07-08
OpenAI says powerful new model to launch publicly on Thursday
Variety and Tech
2026-07-08
OpenAI says powerful new model to launch publicly on Thursday
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2026-07-24
Residents begin returning to Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, southern Lebanon: Video
Lebanon News
2026-07-24
Residents begin returning to Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, southern Lebanon: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-07-20
Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces
Lebanon News
2026-07-20
Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Rubio on Lebanon-Israel framework agreement: 'beginning of the beginning,' more work needed
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Rubio on Lebanon-Israel framework agreement: 'beginning of the beginning,' more work needed
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon, Israel sign trilateral framework agreement after Washington talks attended by Rubio: Video
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon, Israel sign trilateral framework agreement after Washington talks attended by Rubio: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-20
Israeli strikes renew on Choukine, Maifadoun, and Nabatieh al-Fawqa in southern Lebanon: Video
Lebanon News
2026-06-20
Israeli strikes renew on Choukine, Maifadoun, and Nabatieh al-Fawqa in southern Lebanon: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-19
Massive Israeli strikes hit South Lebanon under ceasefire conditions
Lebanon News
2026-06-19
Massive Israeli strikes hit South Lebanon under ceasefire conditions
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-16
Trump criticizes Israel’s Lebanon campaign, says war has gone on ‘too long’ and floats Syria role in conflict
Lebanon News
2026-06-16
Trump criticizes Israel’s Lebanon campaign, says war has gone on ‘too long’ and floats Syria role in conflict
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-06
Rene Mouawad Airport in Qlayaat opening ceremony held in presence of Lebanese officials—Video
Lebanon News
2026-06-06
Rene Mouawad Airport in Qlayaat opening ceremony held in presence of Lebanese officials—Video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Israel warns of escalation on Lebanon front as focus expands to Iran and Syria
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Israel warns of escalation on Lebanon front as focus expands to Iran and Syria
2
Lebanon News
07:00
Aoun urges international action over Israeli operations in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
07:00
Aoun urges international action over Israeli operations in South Lebanon
3
Middle East News
11:41
Iran will halt attacks as long as US maintains pause, Iranian source says after Trump calls off strikes
Middle East News
11:41
Iran will halt attacks as long as US maintains pause, Iranian source says after Trump calls off strikes
4
Middle East News
08:40
Saudi forces intercept drones coming from Iraq: Defence ministry
Middle East News
08:40
Saudi forces intercept drones coming from Iraq: Defence ministry
5
Middle East News
08:51
Saudi calls on Iraq to prevent attacks from its territory: State media
Middle East News
08:51
Saudi calls on Iraq to prevent attacks from its territory: State media
6
Lebanon News
06:29
UAE humanitarian aid shipments arrive in Lebanon
Lebanon News
06:29
UAE humanitarian aid shipments arrive in Lebanon
7
World News
07:46
French police arrest man after knife attack in Paris
World News
07:46
French police arrest man after knife attack in Paris
8
Middle East News
05:46
Iran has not asked for resumption of talks with US: Iranian spokesperson
Middle East News
05:46
Iran has not asked for resumption of talks with US: Iranian spokesperson
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More