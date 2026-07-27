Beirut hotels see 40% occupancy as Lebanon’s tourism sector picks up

Tourism sector chief Pierre Achkar said Lebanon’s tourism activity showed some improvement in July, particularly with the arrival of expatriates from abroad.



In a statement issued Monday, Achkar said hotel occupancy in Beirut stands at around 40%, while rates vary in mountain areas, rising to about 60% during weekends and falling to around 30% on regular days.



Achkar noted that expatriates have arrived in Lebanon from various parts of the world, although arrivals from more distant regions remain lower. He said good occupancy rates have been recorded across tourist areas, both mountainous and coastal, adding that “every area available to welcome visitors is attracting arrivals.”



He attributed the positive atmosphere in the country, particularly following President Joseph Aoun’s recent visit to the White House and the contacts that followed, to reassuring citizens and boosting optimism.



Achkar expected tourism activity to improve further in August, considered the peak of the tourism season. However, he stressed that this improvement remains tied not only to Lebanon’s domestic situation but also to regional developments, saying: “The entire region is going through a delicate phase, and we are living day by day.”



“Today, a positive atmosphere prevails in Lebanon. Areas are gradually being liberated, displaced people are returning to their regions, and all of this is increasing optimism among people and encouraging them to go out and spend,” Achkar added.