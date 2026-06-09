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Lebanon's chief negotiator briefs Aoun on latest Washington talks with Israel
Lebanon News
09-06-2026 | 07:10
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Lebanon's chief negotiator briefs Aoun on latest Washington talks with Israel
President Joseph Aoun received an update from Lebanon's chief negotiator in Washington, Ambassador Simon Karam, on the outcome of the latest round of negotiations with the Israeli side held at the U.S. State Department.
Karam briefed Aoun on the atmosphere surrounding the most recent session and the ongoing preparations for the next round of talks, scheduled for June 22.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Joseph Aoun
Washington
Simon Karam
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