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President Aoun: Israeli withdrawal would remove justification for any weapons outside state authority
Lebanon News
09-06-2026 | 09:10
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President Aoun: Israeli withdrawal would remove justification for any weapons outside state authority
President Joseph Aoun said that an Israeli withdrawal from Lebanese territory would enable the Lebanese state to fully extend its authority, eliminate armed manifestations, and remove any justification for the existence of weapons outside the control of the state's legitimate institutions and armed forces.
Speaking before a delegation of French and European parliamentarians, Aoun stressed the importance of adopting a comprehensive political, military, economic, and social approach to the issue of Hezbollah's weapons to preserve political, security, and social stability in Lebanon.
The president emphasized that Lebanon continues to look to the European Union for tangible support across multiple sectors, particularly for the Lebanese Army, security institutions, and the country's economy.
Aoun argued that European assistance should reflect Lebanon's role in helping curb the flow of Syrian refugees toward Europe since the outbreak of the Syrian conflict in 2011. He noted that Lebanon has borne a significant burden in hosting displaced Syrians and preventing wider migration toward European countries.
He added that a coordinated effort under the supervision of the European Union would be more effective, particularly if member states distributed responsibilities across the various sectors in which Lebanon requires support.
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