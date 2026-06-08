US ambassador says Trump ‘always speaks about Lebanon’ as Washington ‘prioritizes’ Lebanese file

Lebanon News
08-06-2026 | 05:35
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US ambassador says Trump ‘always speaks about Lebanon’ as Washington ‘prioritizes’ Lebanese file
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US ambassador says Trump ‘always speaks about Lebanon’ as Washington ‘prioritizes’ Lebanese file

U.S. Ambassador Michel Issa said Monday that negotiations involving Lebanon, the United States, and Israel are focused on ending the current situation in Lebanon, adding that talks are expected to resume in Washington.

Following a meeting with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun, Issa said the discussions covered the ongoing negotiation track and praised Aoun’s recent public positions, which he described as important.

He said it is essential for decision-makers to clearly define their preferred options and move forward, particularly if negotiations represent the only path to resolving what he called Lebanon’s “painful and difficult” situation.

Issa confirmed that the Lebanese negotiating team would continue its work in Washington, describing it as highly professional and effective, and saying its members present Lebanon’s position “clearly and frankly.”

Commenting on recent developments, Issa said what occurred on Sunday sent a political message, adding that the United States has decided not to allow tensions to escalate further.

He emphasized that Washington attaches major importance to the Lebanese file, noting that U.S. President Donald Trump “always speaks about Lebanon” and follows developments closely. He added that President Aoun’s decision to pursue negotiations is a step the United States supports as part of efforts to end Lebanon’s crisis.

Issa said productive meetings are those that yield positive outcomes and tangible progress, acknowledging that the process may take time and will not be resolved in a single session.

“We believe we are on the right track,” he said, adding that continued negotiations would have a positive impact on Lebanon and the wider region.

He concluded by saying that the situation has reached a “point of no return,” noting that “the ice has been broken” and that efforts to help Lebanon emerge from its crisis will continue.

Lebanon News

Lebanon

United States

Israel

Michel Issa

Lebanese

Negotiations

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