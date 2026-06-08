Lebanon minister says 29 Lebanese army soldiers have been killed since March

Lebanon’s Information Minister, Paul Morcos, said after a Cabinet meeting on Monday that the total number of Israeli ceasefire violations between April 17 and June 7 reached 3,491 airstrikes and 407 demolition operations.



He stated that around 29 Lebanese army soldiers have been killed since March, noting that only northern Lebanon and the Bekaa region “still have the capacity to accommodate displaced people,” adding: “We have reached the maximum capacity for accommodating displaced people in Beirut and Sidon.”



Morcos also affirmed that during the Cabinet meeting, Prime Minister Nawaf Salam pointed to the risks of the Iran-Israel escalation and the additional displacement waves it could trigger.