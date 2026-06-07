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Lebanon appeals to US after deadly Israeli strike as army honors fallen soldiers
News Bulletin Reports
07-06-2026 | 13:05
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Lebanon appeals to US after deadly Israeli strike as army honors fallen soldiers
Report by Toni Mrad, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian
The family of slain soldier Hussein Ghazal was struck with grief after learning of his death in an Israeli strike that targeted his vehicle on Saturday. The loss left relatives unable to speak.
A similar grief was reported in the family of Brigadier General Wissam Sabra, who was also killed in an Israeli strike.
The mourning of the families was mirrored by their comrades in arms, who escorted them to their final resting place during a military ceremony. At the Military Healthcare Center in Badaro, they were saluted and posthumously awarded war, injury, and military honor medals before burial.
The Israeli strike on a Lebanese army vehicle marked a significant escalation in southern Lebanon, particularly as it was carried out without prior warning on the Khardali road, an area that had been relatively spared in recent periods.
Israel’s claim that the vehicle posed a threat because it was operating in what it described as an “active combat zone” with Hezbollah presence did not reduce the impact of the incident.
Observers said the most common interpretation is that Israel does not want a Lebanese army capable of taking control in southern Lebanon.
According to LBCI sources, Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington, Nada Hamadeh Moawad, lodged a strongly worded complaint with the U.S. administration over the targeting of Lebanese army personnel.
She was informed that U.S. officials had contacted Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, stressing that coordination and the avoidance of clashes between forces are essential.
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