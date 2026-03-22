President Aoun condemns Israeli strikes on infrastructure in South Lebanon

Lebanon’s President Joseph Aoun condemned Israeli strikes targeting infrastructure and vital facilities in southern Lebanon, including the Qasmiyeh Bridge over the Litani River and other bridges.



Aoun said the attacks represent a dangerous escalation and a blatant violation of Lebanon’s sovereignty, describing them as a possible prelude to a ground invasion that Lebanon has repeatedly warned against through diplomatic channels.



He said the attacks reflect a dangerous trend toward the systematic destruction of infrastructure, civilian facilities and residential areas in Lebanese villages, amounting to collective punishment against civilians and a violation of international humanitarian law, which prohibits targeting civilians and essential civilian infrastructure.



Aoun added that targeting bridges over the Litani River, a vital route for civilian movement, is an attempt to cut geographic links between areas south of the river and the rest of Lebanon, hinder humanitarian aid access, and falls within plans to establish a buffer zone, consolidate occupation and expand Israeli presence inside Lebanese territory.



He said that in light of this escalation, Lebanon calls on the international community, particularly the United Nations and members of the United Nations Security Council, to assume their responsibilities and take immediate action to deter Israel, warning that continued silence or inaction would encourage further violations and undermine the credibility of the international community.