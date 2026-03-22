Israeli military strikes bridge in south Lebanon after warning: AFP

Lebanon News
22-03-2026 | 10:07
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Israeli military strikes bridge in south Lebanon after warning: AFP
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Israeli military strikes bridge in south Lebanon after warning: AFP

Israel's military struck a key bridge in south Lebanon on Sunday, an AFP correspondent said, after Israel's defense minister said the army had been ordered to destroy more bridges over the Litani River.

The AFP correspondent saw smoke rising from the site north of the city of Tyre after the bombardment of the Qasmiyeh bridge, located on a main highway linking villages in the Tyre district with others further north, after Israel had said the bridge was being used by Hezbollah.

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