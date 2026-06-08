After meeting Speaker Berri, US Ambassador outlines ceasefire, pilot zone plan in Lebanon

U.S. Ambassador to Lebanon Michel Issa said on Monday that discussions with Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri helped clarify several issues related to the comprehensive ceasefire agreement.



Speaking after the meeting, Issa said the two sides addressed what he described as previously unclear aspects of the ceasefire framework.



Commenting on Sunday's Israeli strike on Beirut's southern suburbs, Issa said the attack came in response to Hezbollah strikes against Israel, adding that Israel had previously stated that it would respond if attacked.



“If Hezbollah stops its attacks against Israel, Israel will not strike,” Issa said.



Issa also addressed plans for what he described as a “pilot zone,” saying the area would remain open to its residents, who would be able to return to their homes.



He said the zone would be protected by the Lebanese Army and would not be targeted by Israel, adding that Israel would have no involvement in its administration.



The ambassador stressed that the area would not be emptied of its population, but would instead see the return of residents and the resumption of reconstruction efforts, as well as the restoration of electricity and water services.