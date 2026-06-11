UN chief Guterres calls for full ceasefire in Lebanon

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres stressed the need for all parties to work toward a diplomatic settlement that fully respects Lebanon's territorial integrity, sovereignty, and political independence.



In a post on X, Guterres called for a comprehensive ceasefire, emphasizing the importance of ending hostilities and advancing a political solution to the conflict.



He also voiced full support for the exclusive right of the Lebanese government to possess and control weapons, reaffirming the principle of state authority over arms throughout the country.