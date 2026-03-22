Lebanon Disaster Risk Management Unit says Karantina site is precautionary, not for immediate use

Lebanon News
22-03-2026 | 13:28
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Lebanon Disaster Risk Management Unit says Karantina site is precautionary, not for immediate use
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Lebanon Disaster Risk Management Unit says Karantina site is precautionary, not for immediate use

The Disaster Risk Management Unit said that reports circulating about a site being prepared in Karantina are not accurate.

The unit explained that the site is being prepared as a precautionary measure and not for immediate use, noting that its intended purpose has not yet been determined.

It also confirmed that the site is located outside the Port of Beirut area and does not affect operations there in any way.

The site is about one kilometer from residential neighborhoods, and if work begins there, it will be accompanied by the necessary measures to maintain public safety and good relations with the local community. 

The area is also under the supervision of the Lebanese army and relevant security forces.

The unit also stressed the need for responsible and calm discourse on the issue, away from misinformation and exaggeration, in order to protect the public interest, national unity and the country’s stability.

Lebanon News

Disaster

Management

Karantina

precautionary,

immediate

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