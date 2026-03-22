News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
15
o
Bekaa
4
o
Keserwan
15
o
Metn
15
o
Mount Lebanon
9
o
North
12
o
South
13
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Arous Beirut
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
15
o
Bekaa
4
o
Keserwan
15
o
Metn
15
o
Mount Lebanon
9
o
North
12
o
South
13
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Israel targets bridges and border areas in South Lebanon as fighting continues: The details
News Bulletin Reports
22-03-2026 | 13:50
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Israel targets bridges and border areas in South Lebanon as fighting continues: The details
Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Mariella Succar
Israel is effectively isolating southern Lebanon from the rest of the country by destroying bridges over the Litani River, including the Qasmieh Bridge, in a plan aimed at preventing weapons from being transported to Hezbollah along the front lines.
The plan also includes establishing Israeli army positions inside Lebanese territory, strengthening the defensive line, and destroying homes in frontline Lebanese villages, in a scenario similar to what Israel carried out in Beit Hanoun and Rafah in the Gaza Strip.
Israel says clearing Lebanese towns and villages is intended to prevent Hezbollah fighters from returning to them and to border contact lines.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu continued to highlight what he described as his army’s achievements against Lebanon, despite criticism facing the Israeli leadership after revelations about the capabilities of Iran and Hezbollah in confronting Israel.
Meanwhile, the Israeli army has reinforced the border amid fears that Hezbollah’s Radwan forces could infiltrate the area.
Hezbollah’s Misgav Am operation revealed the failure of Israeli infiltration and control operations in southern Lebanon, as Hezbollah fighters launched rockets from inside the defensive line that the Israeli army had established and declared cleared of Radwan forces.
On the front related to the war with Iran, attention focused on what happened in Arad and Dimona, where Israeli leadership toured areas damaged by Iranian missiles on Sunday, particularly in Arad, which was hit by a missile carrying 450 kilograms of explosives.
Dimona, where military censorship has kept details highly restricted after it was hit by two Iranian missiles, was addressed by the International Atomic Energy Agency, which said it had not received information from countries in the region indicating abnormal radiation levels around the site.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Middle East News
targets
bridges
border
areas
South
Lebanon
fighting
continues:
details
Next
Israel eyes Bekaa front as war with Hezbollah expands beyond the south
Mental health support during war: Helping children cope with fear and loss
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-03-11
Israel strengthens northern front as ground offensive in Lebanon looms — the details
News Bulletin Reports
2026-03-11
Israel strengthens northern front as ground offensive in Lebanon looms — the details
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-02-22
Israel signals readiness to escalate in Lebanon as Iran tensions rise: The details
News Bulletin Reports
2026-02-22
Israel signals readiness to escalate in Lebanon as Iran tensions rise: The details
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-03-14
US, France push for Israel-Lebanon talks as Israel prepares possible ground operation: The details
News Bulletin Reports
2026-03-14
US, France push for Israel-Lebanon talks as Israel prepares possible ground operation: The details
0
Lebanon News
2026-02-24
Lebanese Army says Israeli fire targets new border post in the south
Lebanon News
2026-02-24
Lebanese Army says Israeli fire targets new border post in the south
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
14:02
Israel eyes Bekaa front as war with Hezbollah expands beyond the south
News Bulletin Reports
14:02
Israel eyes Bekaa front as war with Hezbollah expands beyond the south
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-03-21
Mental health support during war: Helping children cope with fear and loss
News Bulletin Reports
2026-03-21
Mental health support during war: Helping children cope with fear and loss
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-03-21
Lebanon-Israel talks stall amid ongoing fire: The details
News Bulletin Reports
2026-03-21
Lebanon-Israel talks stall amid ongoing fire: The details
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-03-20
Lebanon war intensifies as Israel splits fronts, opens third front in Syria
News Bulletin Reports
2026-03-20
Lebanon war intensifies as Israel splits fronts, opens third front in Syria
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2026-01-29
Ukraine working with SpaceX to stop Russian drones' use of Starlink: Kyiv
World News
2026-01-29
Ukraine working with SpaceX to stop Russian drones' use of Starlink: Kyiv
0
Middle East News
2026-01-08
EU urges 'restraint' after clashes in Syria's Aleppo: Spokesman
Middle East News
2026-01-08
EU urges 'restraint' after clashes in Syria's Aleppo: Spokesman
0
Lebanon News
16:15
Israeli army claims it destroyed Litani River crossing used by Hezbollah in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
16:15
Israeli army claims it destroyed Litani River crossing used by Hezbollah in South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2026-03-09
Israel says killed head of Hezbollah unit in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2026-03-09
Israel says killed head of Hezbollah unit in South Lebanon
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2026-03-08
At least 19 killed after strike destroys three-story building in Sir el-Gharbiyeh: Video
Lebanon News
2026-03-08
At least 19 killed after strike destroys three-story building in Sir el-Gharbiyeh: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-03-06
Israeli airstrike targets Beirut’s southern suburbs: Video
Lebanon News
2026-03-06
Israeli airstrike targets Beirut’s southern suburbs: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-03-05
Intense consecutive airstrikes hit Beirut’s southern suburbs: Video
Lebanon News
2026-03-05
Intense consecutive airstrikes hit Beirut’s southern suburbs: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-03-05
Israeli army launches evening airstrikes on Beirut’s southern suburbs after evacuation warning
Lebanon News
2026-03-05
Israeli army launches evening airstrikes on Beirut’s southern suburbs after evacuation warning
0
Lebanon News
2026-03-02
Smoke rises over Beirut’s southern suburbs as Israel targets area: Video
Lebanon News
2026-03-02
Smoke rises over Beirut’s southern suburbs as Israel targets area: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-02-16
German President Steinmeier meets Lebanon's President Aoun at Baabda Palace—Video
Lebanon News
2026-02-16
German President Steinmeier meets Lebanon's President Aoun at Baabda Palace—Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-02-14
Future Movement supporters mark Rafic Hariri anniversary, call for Saad Hariri's return to politics
Lebanon News
2026-02-14
Future Movement supporters mark Rafic Hariri anniversary, call for Saad Hariri's return to politics
0
Lebanon News
2026-02-01
Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir-Wadi Aaba in South Lebanon—Video
Lebanon News
2026-02-01
Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir-Wadi Aaba in South Lebanon—Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-01-29
Berri halts live broadcast amid parliament salary dispute
Lebanon News
2026-01-29
Berri halts live broadcast amid parliament salary dispute
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
05:48
Reuters: Israeli military instructed to accelerate the demolition of Lebanese homes in 'frontline villages,' minister says
Lebanon News
05:48
Reuters: Israeli military instructed to accelerate the demolition of Lebanese homes in 'frontline villages,' minister says
2
Lebanon News
04:01
Beirut MPs oppose planned shelter center, set talks with PM Salam
Lebanon News
04:01
Beirut MPs oppose planned shelter center, set talks with PM Salam
3
Lebanon News
02:22
Israeli army reports raids on alleged Hezbollah sites in south Lebanon, says weapons found
Lebanon News
02:22
Israeli army reports raids on alleged Hezbollah sites in south Lebanon, says weapons found
4
Lebanon News
08:57
Israel army says began 'wave of strikes' on Hezbollah in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
08:57
Israel army says began 'wave of strikes' on Hezbollah in South Lebanon
5
News Bulletin Reports
14:02
Israel eyes Bekaa front as war with Hezbollah expands beyond the south
News Bulletin Reports
14:02
Israel eyes Bekaa front as war with Hezbollah expands beyond the south
6
Lebanon News
11:20
President Aoun condemns Israeli strikes on infrastructure in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
11:20
President Aoun condemns Israeli strikes on infrastructure in South Lebanon
7
Middle East News
04:08
Hezbollah says attacked soldiers in north Israel's Misgav Am
Middle East News
04:08
Hezbollah says attacked soldiers in north Israel's Misgav Am
8
Lebanon News
15:11
PM Salam to Al Hadath: Each Hezbollah rocket costs Lebanon 10,000 displaced people
Lebanon News
15:11
PM Salam to Al Hadath: Each Hezbollah rocket costs Lebanon 10,000 displaced people
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More