Israel targets bridges and border areas in South Lebanon as fighting continues: The details

News Bulletin Reports
22-03-2026 | 13:50
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Israel targets bridges and border areas in South Lebanon as fighting continues: The details
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Israel targets bridges and border areas in South Lebanon as fighting continues: The details

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Mariella Succar

Israel is effectively isolating southern Lebanon from the rest of the country by destroying bridges over the Litani River, including the Qasmieh Bridge, in a plan aimed at preventing weapons from being transported to Hezbollah along the front lines.

The plan also includes establishing Israeli army positions inside Lebanese territory, strengthening the defensive line, and destroying homes in frontline Lebanese villages, in a scenario similar to what Israel carried out in Beit Hanoun and Rafah in the Gaza Strip. 

Israel says clearing Lebanese towns and villages is intended to prevent Hezbollah fighters from returning to them and to border contact lines.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu continued to highlight what he described as his army’s achievements against Lebanon, despite criticism facing the Israeli leadership after revelations about the capabilities of Iran and Hezbollah in confronting Israel.

Meanwhile, the Israeli army has reinforced the border amid fears that Hezbollah’s Radwan forces could infiltrate the area. 

Hezbollah’s Misgav Am operation revealed the failure of Israeli infiltration and control operations in southern Lebanon, as Hezbollah fighters launched rockets from inside the defensive line that the Israeli army had established and declared cleared of Radwan forces.

On the front related to the war with Iran, attention focused on what happened in Arad and Dimona, where Israeli leadership toured areas damaged by Iranian missiles on Sunday, particularly in Arad, which was hit by a missile carrying 450 kilograms of explosives.

Dimona, where military censorship has kept details highly restricted after it was hit by two Iranian missiles, was addressed by the International Atomic Energy Agency, which said it had not received information from countries in the region indicating abnormal radiation levels around the site.

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