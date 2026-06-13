Diplomatic sources: Lebanon insists on separate negotiation track from Iran, US supports official channel only

Diplomatic sources said Lebanon is firmly committed to keeping its negotiation track separate from any Iran-related talks, describing this approach as increasingly aligned with positions within the U.S. administration, particularly the State Department.



According to the sources, the official Lebanese state remains the only legitimate party authorized to conduct negotiations, without any parallel or overlapping channels.



They added that Washington is concerned about suggestions that alternative negotiation tracks could be endorsed or capable of producing agreements, warning that such narratives create confusion around the official process.



The sources said these claims are seen as attempts to undermine Lebanon’s formal negotiations and weaken the state’s position.



They also emphasized that the United States deals exclusively with Lebanese state institutions and recognizes the official Lebanese delegation in Washington as the sole authorized body handling the negotiations.



On regional dynamics, the sources noted that Washington is exerting pressure on Israel to achieve tangible progress in negotiations, while also indicating that Iranian interference is complicating efforts to reach a ceasefire agreement.