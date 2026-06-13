Lebanon FM says Hezbollah arms issue can be resolved with international support, urges separation from Iran talks

Lebanese Foreign Minister Youssef Rajji said Lebanon can resolve the issue of Hezbollah's weapons regardless of whether Iran's regime remains in power, stressing that the process requires appropriate political decisions backed by international support.



In an interview with French newspaper Le Figaro, Rajji said the Lebanese government has taken bold decisions but is moving gradually to avoid internal tensions.



He rejected claims that efforts to restore the state's authority could trigger a civil war, arguing that the state is simply seeking to enforce the constitution and the rule of law against an armed group operating outside its authority.



Rajji accused the Iranian regime of building and financing armed groups across the region to advance its interests and maintain influence in Lebanon.



He also criticized what he described as the international community's lenient approach toward Tehran.



The foreign minister said Hezbollah has suffered strategic and military setbacks but continues to exercise significant influence through its weapons and presence within state institutions.



He stressed that calls for the group's disarmament are driven by the aspirations of most Lebanese to live in a stable state rather than by pressure from Israel, the United States, or the international community.



Rajji said Lebanon's president, prime minister, and government are united in their determination to restore state sovereignty. He argued that Hezbollah's military activities have damaged the economy, discouraged tourism and investment, and repeatedly drawn Lebanon into conflicts not of its choosing.



Addressing regional diplomacy, Rajji insisted that the Lebanese file should remain separate from any agreement between Washington and Tehran, emphasizing that no foreign party should negotiate on Lebanon's behalf.



He said President Joseph Aoun's decision to engage in direct negotiations with Israel under U.S. auspices demonstrated Lebanon's ability to pursue an independent sovereign path.



Rajji expressed hope that U.S. mediation efforts would help secure a permanent ceasefire, an Israeli withdrawal, and the dismantling of Hezbollah's structure.



He also called on France to continue supporting Lebanon, particularly through assistance to the Lebanese army and diplomatic efforts related to the future of the U.N. peacekeeping mission in southern Lebanon, UNIFIL.



He emphasized that Lebanon's Shiite community is an integral part of the country and argued that the issue lies with Hezbollah rather than the sect itself.



On Iran, Rajji described the Iranian people as talented and resilient but said political change in the country can only come from within, arguing that no external actor can bring about such a transformation on behalf of the Iranian people.