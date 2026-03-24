Israel's military to occupy swathe of southern Lebanon, Defense Minister says

Lebanon News
24-03-2026 | 16:40
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Israel&#39;s military to occupy swathe of southern Lebanon, Defense Minister says
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Israel's military to occupy swathe of southern Lebanon, Defense Minister says

Israel will occupy southern Lebanon up to the Litani River, an area Defence Minister Israel Katz on Tuesday described as a "security zone", spelling out for the first time ‌Israel's intent to seize territory amounting to nearly a tenth of the country.

At a meeting with the military chief of staff, Katz said Israeli forces would "control the remaining bridges and the security zone up to the Litani," a river that meets the Mediterranean about 30 km (20 miles) north of Israel's border.

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