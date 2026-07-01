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Israel defense minister says troops to stay 'indefinitely' in Lebanon, Syria, Gaza
Lebanon News
01-07-2026 | 05:21
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Israel defense minister says troops to stay 'indefinitely' in Lebanon, Syria, Gaza
Israel's defense minister said Wednesday that Israeli forces would remain in so-called security zones established in Lebanon, Syria and Gaza, without any timeline for withdrawal.
"The Israeli army will remain in the security zones in Lebanon, Syria and Gaza indefinitely in order to protect our residents and communities from jihadist elements," Israel Katz said.
AFP
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