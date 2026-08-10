Dhaka says 16 Bangladeshis killed in Saudi factory fire

Bangladesh's foreign ministry said it was in "deep shock" on Monday, after reporting the deaths of 16 citizens in a sofa factory fire in Saudi Arabia the previous day.



The foreign ministry, in a statement on Monday, reported "the tragic deaths of 16 Bangladeshi nationals in a fire at a sofa manufacturing factory in Riyadh."



Dhaka's Expatriates' Welfare Minister Ariful Haque Chowdhury said that there was "constant communication" with local authorities through the Bangladesh Embassy in Saudi Arabia.







AFP