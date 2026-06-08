MEA cancels flights to Kuwait and Baghdad due to operational restrictions

Lebanon's Middle East Airlines (MEA) announced the cancellation of several scheduled flights to and from Kuwait and Baghdad due to operational restrictions and regional airspace disruptions.



In a statement, the airline said flights ME408 and ME409 between Beirut and Kuwait scheduled for June 13, 2026, have been canceled following a decision by Kuwait's civil aviation authorities not to allow foreign airlines to operate flights to and from Kuwait International Airport.



MEA also canceled flights ME404 and ME405 on June 10, 11 and 14, 2026.



The airline added that flights ME320 and ME321 to and from Baghdad scheduled for Tuesday, June 9, 2026, have been canceled due to the closure of air routes in the region.



All other flights will operate according to their normal schedule, the airline said.



MEA noted that the situation remains fluid and flight schedules may be subject to short-notice changes. The carrier advised passengers to check with the MEA Call Center or the airline's website for the latest updates.