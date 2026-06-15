Iran's Fars news agency says Hormuz maritime fees added to US deal last minute

Middle East News
15-06-2026 | 05:26
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Iran&#39;s Fars news agency says Hormuz maritime fees added to US deal last minute
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Iran's Fars news agency says Hormuz maritime fees added to US deal last minute

Iran's Fars news agency said on Monday, quoting what it said was an informed source, that Tehran added a clause on imposing maritime service fees to the framework deal with the United States shortly before its announcement.

"In the final moments of the negotiations, the text of the memorandum of understanding was amended to clearly and explicitly emphasize the issue of the Iranian-Omani sovereignty over the Strait of Hormuz," said Fars, citing the unidentified source.

"The use of the term 'maritime services' means that the United States has accepted that fees will be paid to Iran," it added.



AFP

Middle East News

Iran

Strait of Hormuz

US

Deal

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