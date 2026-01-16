Machado says Venezuela will be free with support of US, Trump

16-01-2026 | 12:07
Machado says Venezuela will be free with support of US, Trump
Machado says Venezuela will be free with support of US, Trump

Opposition leader Maria Corina Machado said Friday that Venezuela will be free with support from Washington and US President Donald Trump, who ordered a raid to seize the country's authoritarian leader.

"I want to assure the Venezuelan people that Venezuela is going to be free, and that's going to be achieved with the support of the people of the United States and the president, Donald Trump," Machado said during an event in Washington.

AFP

