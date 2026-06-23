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Rubio says international law prohibits imposing fees on global waterways
Middle East News
23-06-2026 | 12:26
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Rubio says international law prohibits imposing fees on global waterways
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Tuesday that Iran would not be allowed to impose fees on passage through the Strait of Hormuz under any final agreement with the United States, stressing that such an arrangement would violate international law.
Reuters
Middle East News
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