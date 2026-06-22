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PM Salam praises Ahmed al-Sharaa's remarks on Lebanon, affirms strong Lebanon-Syria ties
Lebanon News
22-06-2026 | 07:26
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PM Salam praises Ahmed al-Sharaa's remarks on Lebanon, affirms strong Lebanon-Syria ties
Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam held a phone call with Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani, during which he praised the “fraternal and candid” stance toward Lebanon expressed by Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa in a television interview on Sunday.
Salam said al-Sharaa’s remarks put an end to speculation and misleading assumptions regarding Syria’s intentions toward Lebanon.
The call also served as an opportunity to reaffirm the strength of ties between the two neighboring countries and the importance of continuing efforts to build relations on new foundations of state-to-state cooperation based on shared interests.
Lebanon News
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