President Aoun says Lebanon will support border communities, praises residents' resilience

Lebanon News
22-06-2026 | 08:39
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President Aoun says Lebanon will support border communities, praises residents&#39; resilience
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President Aoun says Lebanon will support border communities, praises residents' resilience

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun said that the resilience of residents in border towns stretching from Chebaa to the coast is a source of pride and honor.

Speaking to a delegation from the border town of Ain Ebel, Aoun stressed that the state stands alongside residents of border areas.

He affirmed that efforts are underway to strengthen their ability to remain in their communities and that state institutions and agencies will continue to support them in recognition of their sacrifices.

Aoun also praised the efforts and humanitarian initiatives of the Vatican ambassador, expressing hope that the suffering of residents will come to an end as soon as possible.

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