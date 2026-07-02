Salam, al-Shaibani launch Lebanon-Syria committee, pledge closer cooperation and border coordination

Lebanon News
02-07-2026 | 06:22
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Salam, al-Shaibani launch Lebanon-Syria committee, pledge closer cooperation and border coordination
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Salam, al-Shaibani launch Lebanon-Syria committee, pledge closer cooperation and border coordination

Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam said Thursday that his meeting with Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani focused on expanding cooperation between Lebanon and Syria, with priority given to electricity interconnection, transport, trade, facilitating cross-border movement, and strengthening bilateral relations.

Speaking at a joint press conference at the Grand Serail, Salam said the discussions aimed to enhance cooperation across several sectors and deepen coordination between the two neighboring countries.

For his part, al-Shaibani announced that Lebanon and Syria had signed an agreement establishing a joint high-level committee.

"We signed the formation of the joint high-level committee and partnership with Lebanon. This framework will serve as a platform for all ministries to develop partnerships, strengthen security coordination, and deepen cooperation," he said.

"All we bring to Lebanon is goodwill and a commitment to overcoming the difficult legacy that has marked relations between our two countries," al-Shaibani added.

Addressing the conflict between Hezbollah and Israel, the Syrian foreign minister said Damascus maintains its firm opposition to all Israeli attacks on Lebanon.

Commenting on the trilateral framework agreement, al-Shaibani said it is "an internal Lebanese matter determined by Lebanon's national interest, and the Lebanese government is responsible for it." He added that Syria hopes any understandings will take place in a calm atmosphere that contributes to lasting stability in Lebanon.

On a separate issue, al-Shaibani stressed the need to transfer Syrian prisoners held in Lebanon in accordance with the mechanism agreed upon with the Lebanese government.

Regarding detainees who are not Syrian nationals, he said the matter would be discussed between Lebanon and Syria "calmly and with mutual respect."

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Nawaf Salam

Syria

Asaad al-Shaibani

Lebanon’s Aoun reaffirms non-interference principle as Syria’s FM delivers al-Sharaa invitation
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