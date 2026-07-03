Chief of Iran Guards makes first public appearance since war: Media

Middle East News
03-07-2026 | 02:20
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Chief of Iran Guards makes first public appearance since war: Media
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Chief of Iran Guards makes first public appearance since war: Media

The chief of Iran's Revolutionary Guards, Ahmad Vahidi paid his respects in Tehran before the body of Ali Khamenei, his first public appearance since the start of the Middle East war, footage broadcast on Friday by Iranian media showed.

Vahidi -- who has maintained a low-profile since the beginning of the war, probably to avoid being assassinated like his predecessor -- laid his hand on the coffin and prayed, a photo shared by the Fars news agency showed.

AFP

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