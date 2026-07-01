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General Secretary of PSP to LBCI: If the weapons issue is not addressed, these wars will not end
Lebanon News
01-07-2026 | 04:29
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General Secretary of PSP to LBCI: If the weapons issue is not addressed, these wars will not end
General Secretary of the Progressive Socialist Party (PSP) Zafer Nasser confirmed to LBCI that he had met with three MPs from Hezbollah to discuss the party's media discourse and its vision for Lebanon's future.
He said that "the answer was support for the state."
Nasser stressed that Hezbollah must put an end to its project of open-ended wars, noting that if the issue of weapons is not addressed, these wars will not come to an end.
He added that Hezbollah could have made different decisions that would not have led Lebanon to its current situation.
Nasser also said that sovereignty is a fundamental issue that should not be tied to disarmament, even though disarmament is an Israeli condition.
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