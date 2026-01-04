Pope Leo says welfare of Venezuelans must prevail

Pope Leo XIV on Sunday said Venezuelans' welfare should prevail following the toppling of President Nicolas Maduro in a U.S. operation and called for "guaranteeing the sovereignty of the country."



"The welfare of the beloved Venezuelan people must prevail over all other considerations and lead to overcoming violence and embarking on paths of justice and peace, guaranteeing the sovereignty of the country..." said the U.S. pope following his Angelus prayer in St. Peter's Square.







AFP