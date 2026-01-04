Pope Leo says welfare of Venezuelans must prevail

World News
04-01-2026 | 06:42
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Pope Leo says welfare of Venezuelans must prevail
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Pope Leo says welfare of Venezuelans must prevail

Pope Leo XIV on Sunday said Venezuelans' welfare should prevail following the toppling of President Nicolas Maduro in a U.S. operation and called for "guaranteeing the sovereignty of the country."

"The welfare of the beloved Venezuelan people must prevail over all other considerations and lead to overcoming violence and embarking on paths of justice and peace, guaranteeing the sovereignty of the country..." said the U.S. pope following his Angelus prayer in St. Peter's Square.



AFP
 

World News

Pope Leo

Welfare

Venezuela

LBCI Next
Netanyahu says Israel supports 'strong' US action in Venezuela
Swiss investigators identify 24 people killed in bar blaze
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-12-19

Pope Leo names new leader of the Catholic Church in London

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV to LBCI: I will continue contacts with world leaders in pursuit of peace

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-11-30

First speech in Lebanon: Pope Leo XIV calls for intercommunal harmony and a future of hope

LBCI
World News
2025-11-28

Pope Leo visits Istanbul elderly home, highlights the value of seniors

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Oil-rich, cash-poor: Inside Venezuela's resource paradox

LBCI
World News
12:55

New Venezuela leader to pay 'big price' if doesn't 'do what's right': Trump

LBCI
World News
11:35

Large part of Maduro's security team killed in US action-Venezuela: Defense minister

LBCI
World News
11:13

Rubio says idea of Venezuela elections 'premature'

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-29

Trump says 'nothing' will jeopardise Gaza ceasefire after Israeli strikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-02

New Year’s Eve incident: Lebanon arrests man over public indecency at a Beirut restaurant

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-01

Ceasefire monitoring meeting next week limited to military level, sources say

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-11-18

One killed, three wounded in West Bank stabbing attack: Israel emergency service

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo visits Mustafa Kemal Ataturk's mausoleum—Video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

Security assessments: Netanyahu sidesteps Lebanon in first cabinet meeting after Trump talks

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:39

Lebanese Army carries out security raids, arrests 44 across multiple regions

LBCI
Middle East News
13:04

Axios: Syria and Israel to hold talks in Paris under US mediation

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Oil-rich, cash-poor: Inside Venezuela's resource paradox

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:25

Lebanese diaspora in Venezuela remains safe amid uncertainty

LBCI
Middle East News
07:19

Netanyahu says Israel 'stands in solidarity' with Iranians

LBCI
World News
11:35

Large part of Maduro's security team killed in US action-Venezuela: Defense minister

LBCI
Middle East News
07:08

Rights group says at least 16 dead in Iran during week of protests

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More