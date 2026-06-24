Presidential sources to LBCI: Lebanon not concerned with any proposal to vet the Lebanese army

Presidential sources told LBCI that Lebanon rejects any proposal calling for scrutiny or vetting of the Lebanese army’s operations.



They added that serious work is underway to revive a support conference for the army, as part of broader plans aimed at backing Lebanon across political, military, and economic levels.



The sources said Lebanon’s core position is that at least part of the proposed area must remain under occupation or within the so-called “yellow line,” so that an Israeli withdrawal from the occupied section can be followed by the deployment of the Lebanese army there.



They also noted progress in discussions over “model areas,” with talks focusing on the proposed zones, their geographic boundaries, and implementation mechanisms.