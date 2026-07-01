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UNIFIL commander donates medical equipment to Tebnine governmental hospital
Lebanon News
01-07-2026 | 02:50
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UNIFIL commander donates medical equipment to Tebnine governmental hospital
Tebnine governmental hospital received the Force Commander of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), Major General Diodato Abagnara, on an official visit during which he presented a donation of medical equipment and supplies to the hospital in support of strengthening and sustaining its healthcare services.
The UNIFIL commander and his accompanying delegation were welcomed by the head of the Qalaa Municipalities Union, Nabil Fawaz; the head of the Lebanese Army Intelligence Office in Tebnine, Lieutenant Colonel Ali Al-Durr; the chairman of the board of Tebnine governmental hospital, Dr. Mohammad Hammadi; the Bint Jbeil district physician, Dr. Moussa Jaber; as well as the heads of municipalities within the union, in addition to a number of doctors and hospital staff.
The visit began with a tour of the hospital's various departments, during which Major General Abagnara reviewed the medical facilities and services and was briefed on the hospital's operations and current needs, particularly in the aftermath of the difficult circumstances the region experienced during the recent war.
Dr. Hammadi welcomed the delegation and expressed his "deep appreciation to UNIFIL for this generous initiative and for its continued support of the hospital," stressing "the importance of this cooperation in strengthening the hospital's ability to continue fulfilling its humanitarian mission."
For his part, Fawaz praised "the role played by UNIFIL in standing by the hospital during the war," commending "the resilience of the hospital's administration, doctors, nurses, and staff, who continued to carry out their humanitarian duties despite the challenges and difficult security conditions."
Major General Abagnara, in turn, underscored "the importance of Tebnine governmental hospital as a key healthcare facility serving the residents of the region," reaffirming "UNIFIL's commitment to continuing its support for the hospital and contributing to enhancing its capabilities to ensure the uninterrupted provision of medical services to citizens."
The visit concluded with the exchange of commemorative shields between the hospital's administration and the UNIFIL command in recognition of the cooperation and partnership between the two sides and as a reaffirmation of their commitment to continuing this collaboration for the benefit of the region's residents and the healthcare sector. UNIFIL commander donates medical equipment to Tebnine governmental hospital.
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