Maronite patriarch hopes US-Lebanon-Israel efforts lead to agreement, lasting peace

Maronite Patriarch Bechara Boutros al-Rahi expressed hope during his Sunday Mass homily that ongoing U.S.-Lebanon-Israel efforts would bear fruit and lead to an agreement that removes the threat of war from Lebanon, paving the way for a period of stability and peace.

Al-Rahi also called for prayers that God would raise up faithful statesmen for Lebanon who work for the common good, stressing that the country needs leaders who place the national interest above all else.He emphasized that Lebanon must not become the price of any international or regional agreement or a venue for settling scores, but should instead remain a message of peace.