Maronite patriarch hopes US-Lebanon-Israel efforts lead to agreement, lasting peace

Maronite Patriarch Bechara Boutros al-Rahi expressed hope during his Sunday Mass homily that ongoing U.S.-Lebanon-Israel efforts would bear fruit and lead to an agreement that removes the threat of war from Lebanon, paving the way for a period of stability and peace.
Maronite Patriarch Bechara Boutros al-Rahi expressed hope during his Sunday Mass homily that ongoing U.S.-Lebanon-Israel efforts would bear fruit and lead to an agreement that removes the threat of war from Lebanon, paving the way for a period of stability and peace.