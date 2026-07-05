Maronite patriarch hopes US-Lebanon-Israel efforts lead to agreement, lasting peace

Lebanon News
05-07-2026 | 05:56
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Maronite patriarch hopes US-Lebanon-Israel efforts lead to agreement, lasting peace
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Maronite patriarch hopes US-Lebanon-Israel efforts lead to agreement, lasting peace

Maronite Patriarch Bechara Boutros al-Rahi expressed hope during his Sunday Mass homily that ongoing U.S.-Lebanon-Israel efforts would bear fruit and lead to an agreement that removes the threat of war from Lebanon, paving the way for a period of stability and peace.

Al-Rahi also called for prayers that God would raise up faithful statesmen for Lebanon who work for the common good, stressing that the country needs leaders who place the national interest above all else.

He emphasized that Lebanon must not become the price of any international or regional agreement or a venue for settling scores, but should instead remain a message of peace.

Lebanon News

patriarch

hopes

US-Lebanon-Israel

efforts

agreement,

lasting

peace

LBCI Next
Israeli army chief urges Lebanese army to implement commitments, disarm Hezbollah in South Lebanon
President Aoun congratulates Algeria on Independence Day
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-07

Patriarch Al-Rahi hopes ongoing negotiations lead to stability, says war cannot build peace

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-05-05

US official: Trump believes direct Lebanon-Israel talks key to lasting peace

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-05-16

Lebanon-Israel negotiations raise questions over path to lasting peace — the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-04-16

US outlines Lebanon–Israel agreement on hostilities cessation and peace process

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:24

Israeli army chief urges Lebanese army to implement commitments, disarm Hezbollah in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:58

President Aoun congratulates Algeria on Independence Day

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Hope amid destruction: Litani River becomes strategic frontline in Israel-Hezbollah war

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-07-04

Lebanese Army Commander, UNIFIL chief discuss security cooperation in South Lebanon

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-07-03

Lebanese Defense Minister arrives in Tehran to represent Lebanon at official memorial ceremony

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Hope amid destruction: Litani River becomes strategic frontline in Israel-Hezbollah war

LBCI
Middle East News
08:18

French President Macron to visit Syria, Syrian presidency says

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-07-01

UNIFIL says peacekeepers remain in south Lebanon despite movement restrictions

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Rubio on Lebanon-Israel framework agreement: 'beginning of the beginning,' more work needed

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Lebanon, Israel sign trilateral framework agreement after Washington talks attended by Rubio: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-20

Israeli strikes renew on Choukine, Maifadoun, and Nabatieh al-Fawqa in southern Lebanon: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-19

Massive Israeli strikes hit South Lebanon under ceasefire conditions

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-16

Trump criticizes Israel’s Lebanon campaign, says war has gone on ‘too long’ and floats Syria role in conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-06

Rene Mouawad Airport in Qlayaat opening ceremony held in presence of Lebanese officials—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-05-31

Israeli army releases footage of first tank crossing Litani River toward Beaufort Castle

LBCI
World News
2026-03-25

Iran uses cluster bombs to target Israel: AiTelly explains what happens when a missile is intercepted—Video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Hope amid destruction: Litani River becomes strategic frontline in Israel-Hezbollah war

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:56

Maronite patriarch hopes US-Lebanon-Israel efforts lead to agreement, lasting peace

LBCI
Middle East News
11:23

Turkey's Erdogan says Israel must not scupper US-Iran deal

LBCI
Middle East News
12:26

Mass grief at Khamenei funeral projects hardline grip on post-war Iran

LBCI
World News
05:19

At least eight shot, including four children, in New York, ABC News reports

LBCI
World News
09:49

Ukraine says Russia damaged more than 200 railway locomotives in 2026

LBCI
Middle East News
04:52

Three sons of Iran's slain leader Khamenei appear at funeral, not his successor

LBCI
Middle East News
07:13

Official media: Maritime trade between Qatar and Iran resumes

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More