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President Aoun congratulates Algeria on Independence Day
Lebanon News
05-07-2026 | 04:58
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President Aoun congratulates Algeria on Independence Day
Lebanese President Joseph Aoun sent a congratulatory message to Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune on the anniversary of Algeria's Independence Day, emphasizing the deep ties between Lebanon and Algeria.
In his message, Aoun said: “On the occasion of the anniversary of your glorious Independence Day, I am pleased, on behalf of myself and the Lebanese people, to extend my warmest congratulations and best wishes to Your Excellency and to the brotherly Algerian people.’’
He continued, “As we commemorate this cherished national occasion, which embodies the sacrifices of the Algerian people in their pursuit of freedom and sovereignty, we reaffirm our pride in the historic fraternal relations between Lebanon and Algeria and our steadfast commitment to strengthening and expanding them across various fields for the benefit of both countries and their brotherly peoples.’’
“We wish Your Excellency continued good health and well-being, and Algeria lasting progress and prosperity.”
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