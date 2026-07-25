Iran FM says 'no military solution' to Yemen conflict

Middle East News
25-07-2026 | 05:56
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Iran FM says &#39;no military solution&#39; to Yemen conflict
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Iran FM says 'no military solution' to Yemen conflict

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Saturday there was no military solution to the escalating conflict between Saudi Arabia and the Houthi rebels in Yemen after both sides traded attacks.

"We believe that there is no military solution to the issue of Yemen, Bab al-Mandab, and other regional issues," said Araghchi in an interview published on Saturday by the state-run Iran Daily newspaper, calling for "dialogue."

AFP

Middle East News

Iran

Abbas Araghchi

Saudi Arabia

Houthi

Yemen

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