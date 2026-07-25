From war damage to safety risks: Beirut’s fragile buildings remain in limbo after ‘Black Wednesday’

News Bulletin Reports
25-07-2026 | 13:00
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From war damage to safety risks: Beirut’s fragile buildings remain in limbo after ‘Black Wednesday’
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From war damage to safety risks: Beirut’s fragile buildings remain in limbo after ‘Black Wednesday’

Report by Petra Abou Haidar, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian

No one has forgotten “Operation Eternal Darkness,” termed “Black Wednesday” in Lebanon, the day Israel targeted several buildings in Beirut, including a building in Tallet Khayat, where part of the structure collapsed. Today, the remaining section poses a danger to the surrounding area. Here’s why.

Looking at the building’s rear wall, it is cracked and warped, and appears to be at risk of collapse.

A closer look at the building reveals walls that are at risk of falling, along with household items left hanging precariously that could fall onto anyone below at any moment.

The Tallet Khayat building is not the only one. During “Black Wednesday,” several buildings were damaged, with some becoming uninhabitable.

Since then, one question has remained: What will happen to these buildings?

The question gained further attention after the Cabinet, during its latest session, tasked the High Relief Committee, in coordination with engineering offices and the Order of Engineers, with conducting a survey of structurally damaged buildings in Beirut. The move aims to provide temporary housing allowances for residents of buildings classified as dangerous.

But does this decision include the buildings damaged during “Black Wednesday”? No.

This is a separate, older file that began after building collapses in Tripoli. At the time, the Interior Ministry requested that all governorates conduct surveys of structurally damaged buildings. The Beirut Governorate submitted its file, which includes around 160 buildings, to the Cabinet, leading to the decision.

So what about the buildings damaged during “Black Wednesday”?

Interior Ministry sources told LBCI that this is a separate case. Beirut Governorate submitted its reports to the ministry, and based on the ministry’s recommendation, the High Relief Committee tasked engineering firm Khatib & Alami (K&A) with conducting structural assessments. After the inspections were completed, the Interior Ministry referred the file to the governorate and Beirut Municipality to begin work through the engineering department.

According to the assessment results, the buildings can be reinforced and do not need to be demolished.

But who will fund the reinforcement work?

The issue is currently being studied by the Beirut Municipal Council and the High Relief Committee.

Beirut Governorate sources told LBCI that the municipality cannot bear the cost of reinforcing these buildings for several reasons. The issue also extends beyond Beirut, as damaged buildings in the southern suburbs of Beirut, southern Lebanon and the Bekaa raise the same question: Who will finance their restoration?

For this reason, the sources consider that the issue cannot be separated from a comprehensive reconstruction plan for all areas affected by the war, which are still awaiting approval of a funding mechanism.

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Lebanon

Israel

Buildings

Operation Eternal Darkness

Black Wednesday

Tallet Khayat

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