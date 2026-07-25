Will the US defend Lebanon? Inside the push for a new security agreement

Report by Toni Mrad, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian



Will the United States defend Lebanon if it is subjected to an external attack? The answer for now is no.



Simply put, there is no signed defense agreement between the two countries that obligates Washington to intervene militarily to defend Lebanon.



The military relationship between Lebanon and the United States is currently limited to security cooperation, through which Washington provides the Lebanese army with training, assistance and military exercises, depending on the political circumstances.



Currently, Lebanon and the United States are seeking to reach a security agreement that would transform this cooperation into a permanent, binding and long-term arrangement.



This was among the issues discussed during the meeting between Presidents Joseph Aoun and Donald Trump in Washington.



So, what is the nature of a security agreement?



It is a formal agreement between two countries that establishes a legal framework for cooperation and defines the rights and obligations of both sides, as well as the mechanisms for collaboration.



The United States has security agreements with several countries in the region, including Egypt, Iraq and Israel, among others. Binding defense agreements, however, are those it has with countries such as NATO members.



Could a security agreement evolve in the coming phase into a defense agreement? One that includes a U.S. commitment to defend Lebanon in the event of an attack, in addition to providing it with advanced military equipment?



This proposal was previously raised by late U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham.



While the nature and content of the agreement remain to be clarified, what is certain is that Washington is prepared to support the Lebanese army and the Lebanese state.



As for moving toward a defense agreement, that would be a major political decision that would shape the future relationship between the two countries and Lebanon’s position in the next phase.