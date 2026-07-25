Yemen's Houthi rebels said on Saturday they had targeted Saudi Arabia's oil facilities on the Red Sea coast, as the group threatened to intensify its response if struck by the Gulf monarchy.



In a video statement, military spokesman Yahya Saree said the group had targeted sites operated by the Saudi oil giant Aramco in Jizan and Yanbu using drones and missiles and threatened "to expand our movements and escalate... during the coming hours and days."



AFP



