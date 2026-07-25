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Elias Hoayek: The patriarch who built a global Maronite network from Lebanon to the diaspora
News Bulletin Reports
25-07-2026 | 12:55
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Elias Hoayek: The patriarch who built a global Maronite network from Lebanon to the diaspora
Report by Yara Dargham, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian
How did someone more than 100 years ago, without modern communication and transportation tools, manage to build an influential network that stretched from Lebanon to the diaspora? This is the story of Patriarch Elias Hoayek.
When talking about Hoayek, most people remember him for Greater Lebanon. But there is another side to the patriarch’s story that many do not know.
He is from Halta, Batroun, and studied at the Ghazir Seminary. In 1866, he traveled to Rome to continue his education.
At the time, the Maronite College in Rome was closed, and Maronite students were scattered among other institutions.
He became a priest, then a bishop, and moved among Maronite communities, particularly in France, where he collected donations and connected the diaspora with the Church’s mission. Alongside the Holy See and Maronite communities, he contributed to the reopening of the Maronite College in Rome in 1890.
He was elected patriarch in 1898. But this was only the beginning, as Hoayek recognized a more serious challenge.
By the end of the 19th century, the Maronite diaspora was rapidly growing: families, workers, merchants, journalists and writers had settled in Egypt, North and South America, and France.
Hoayek understood that migration, if left without institutions, would eventually lead to the loss of identity. That is why he developed a project aimed at strengthening the organization of the Maronite Church in the diaspora.
Wherever Maronites existed around the world, the Church had to be present: Parishes, priests, dioceses, schools, religious orders, and permanent institutions that maintained their connection to the patriarchate, regardless of distance.
In this way, he established the Maronite Church in the diaspora. In practice, he was building a Lebanese Maronite network of influence. Every relationship abroad became a source of political, intellectual and national support for Lebanon.
After World War I, he used this network of the Maronite diaspora, along with intellectuals, writers and journalists, to defend the Lebanese cause. He succeeded, playing a leading role in the establishment of Greater Lebanon.
Today, his legacy remains present in Maronite institutions and landmarks across the diaspora, such as churches in Paris, New York and elsewhere. They stand as a testament that under this patriarch, and 100 years later, Maronites succeeded in building a Church with a global presence.
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